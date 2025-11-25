Israeli Enemy Issues Demolition Orders for 23 Homes in Jenin

Israeli enemy forces continue to expand their demolition and destruction operations in Jenin, in the northern West Bank of occupied Palestine. On Tuesday, they announced orders to completely demolish 12 homes and partially demolish 11 others within the Jenin refugee camp, this comes as part of the ongoing military operation, now in its 312th day, targeting the city and its camp, which has resulted in the complete destruction of more than 700 homes.

This escalation is part of a systematic campaign targeting the population in Jenin and its surrounding areas, aimed at exerting further pressure on residents and forcibly displacing them, according to Quds Press.