Palestinian Journalists Protection Center: Israel’s Delay in Responding to Gaza Entry Petition Raises Legal and Human Rights Concerns

The Palestinian Journalists Protection Center (PJPC) expressed its deep concern on Tuesday regarding the Israeli Supreme Court’s decision to grant the government an additional extension to respond to the journalists’ petition for free and independent access to the Gaza Strip.

In a statement published on its website, the center emphasized that these repeated delays since the petition was filed in September 2024 constitute a violation of international law and press freedom, it stressed that allowing journalists access to Gaza is essential for covering the dire humanitarian and human rights situation faced by the residents of the Strip.