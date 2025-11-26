Entisaf Organization: Eleven Years of War and Blockade… Yemeni Women Face Silent Erasure as the World Looks On

While the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, Yemeni women stand on the brink of a deepening humanitarian tragedy after eleven years of US-Saudi-UAE aggression and blockade, according to a statement released by Entisaf Organization for Women and Children’s Rights.

The organization stated that the international community is shamefully ignoring the thousands of Yemeni women who have fallen victim to bombardment and siege, despite repeated global appeals to protect women and girls.

According to Entisaf’s latest statistics, a total of 5,775 women have been killed or injured up to November 25, 2025, including 2,552 fatalities and 3,223 injuries, underscoring the scale of direct targeting suffered by civilians.

Alarming Figures… Women Left Without Medicine, Safety, or Protection

The report indicates that 6.2 million women and girls are at risk of gender-based violence—an increase of more than 63% compared to pre-war levels.

Meanwhile, 1.5 million pregnant and breastfeeding women face malnutrition, including over 650,000 cases of moderate malnutrition.

The statistics highlight a worsening humanitarian crisis: women and newborns face life-threatening risks during pregnancy and childbirth due to the collapse of medical services and lack of essential medicines. The organization estimates that up to 17,000 women could die annually if conditions remain unchanged.

Additionally, 8.1 million women are in urgent need of reproductive health services, with an estimated 195,000 expected to face severe complications, while 70% of maternal health medications remain unavailable due to the blockade.

Displacement, Poverty, and Illiteracy… Wounds That Keep Deepening

The organization reported that over five million displaced people live in extremely harsh conditions—75% of them are women, children, and the elderly.

One in three displaced households is now headed by a woman.

Educational access has deteriorated sharply, with 31% of girls dropping out of school, and female illiteracy rising to 60% in some regions.

Call for International Investigation and Accountability

Entisaf held the leaders of the aggression fully responsible for the violations inflicted upon women and children over the past eleven years. The organization called for an independent international investigation to hold perpetrators accountable and urged the global community to take serious action to stop the ongoing suffering of Yemenis and protect civilian lives.

The statement also appealed to all free people around the world to stand with Yemeni women—who continue to face war, hunger, and illness—while the world remains silent.