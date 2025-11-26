November 26… A Day When the Crime Renews and the Record of US-Saudi-UAE Aggression Against Yemen Continues

For Yemenis, the 26th of November has never been an ordinary day. Throughout the years of aggression, this date has become a renewed marker of violations repeated annually—through airstrikes, missile and artillery attacks, cluster munitions, and the targeting of homes, markets, roads, and vital infrastructure. Each year, Yemenis have fallen victim to documented assaults that reveal the extent of brutality exercised by the US-Saudi-UAE coalition across the country.

This report reviews the most prominent violations committed on this day from 2015 to 2022.

2015… Early Airstrikes and Civilian Losses in Ibb, Saada, and Sana’a

On November 26, 2015, the day saw a series of deadly incidents:

Five civilians were killed and two others injured in airstrikes on Bani Shabib in Ibb’s Habish district.

In Saada, one civilian lost his life due to remnants from earlier cluster strikes, while coalition aircraft launched three raids on Al-Qatinat in Baqim amid concurrent missile fire that hit homes and roads in border areas.

In Sana’a, airstrikes targeted Al-Aswad, Ayban, and Qarwan in Bani Matar, causing extensive damage to homes, farms, and livestock areas.

2016… A Year of Major Mass Casualty Events in Al-Hudaydah and Destruction of Critical Infrastructure

The date in 2016 witnessed one of the most severe incidents, with 12 civilians—mostly women and children—killed in strikes on two homes in Al-Marawah, Al-Hudaydah. Additional victims were reported in Al-Khawkhah and Al-Durayhimi, while communication towers in Al-Khawkhah, Al-Marawah, and Al-Salif were hit repeatedly.

In Taiz, Al-Masirah TV cameraman Ali Al-Mughales was injured by sniper fire as airstrikes targeted multiple zones including Al-Rubaiy’i, Mokha, Dhubab, and Sala, damaging homes, facilities, and vehicles.

Cluster munitions struck areas in Hajjah, while additional air raids hit the Doctors’ Syndicate building in Ibb, and several districts in Dhamar, Sana’a, Saada, Marib, and Lahj. Meanwhile, Saudi artillery and missile fire targeted farms and roads in border regions.

2017… Continued Use of Cluster Munitions and Expanded Targeting

On November 26, 2017, two children were injured in Haydan due to unexploded cluster remnants.

Airstrikes targeted Al-Malahieth, Al-Hamaki, Al-Baqa’, and Shada in Saada.

Saudi shelling struck civilian vehicles carrying food supplies in Shada, while Razeh was also hit.

In Hajjah and Taiz, airstrikes targeted Haradh, Midi, and Al-Hamali, widening the scale of destruction.

2018… Another Tragic Incident in Hajjah and Escalation in Al-Hudaydah and Saada

Six civilians were killed and three injured when a home in Haradh was struck on this date in 2018.

In Al-Hudaydah, multiple airstrikes hit near Al-Fadhli Mosque, as well as Al-Soula, Al-Kou’i, Street 50, and the 7th of July area. Over 35 shells were fired at residential areas in Al-Durayhimi and Kilo 16.

In Saada, dozens of strikes hit mountain areas in Sahar and Haydan, alongside ongoing Saudi missile fire on border villages in Munabbih.

2019… Ongoing Aggression on the West Coast and Intensified Artillery Fire

Coalition aircraft struck Al-Fazah in At-Tuhayta, while artillery units fired 24 shells at Al-Jah Al-A’la and machine-gun fire targeted Al-Zaafran village in Kilo 16.

New fortifications were established southwest of Al-Durayhimi, continuing breaches of the Stockholm Agreement.

2020… Heavy Airstrikes on Marib and Sana’a and Escalated Drone Activity in Al-Hudaydah

Saudi shelling in Razeh and Al-Dhaher injured civilians and damaged property.

Airstrikes targeted Sirwah ten times, and additional strikes hit Madghal and Nihm.

In Al-Hudaydah, reconnaissance aircraft carried out three strikes on Al-Fazah amid artillery fire and new fortification activities in Al-Durayhimi.

2021… A Year of Intense Bombardment Across Amran, Marib, and Al-Jawf

Coalition aircraft launched two strikes on Al-Amashiyah in Amran, and two more on Al-Nahdain in Sana’a. Eleven strikes targeted Al-Jubah, two hit Sirwah, and another struck Al-Aqsha’ in Al-Jawf.

In Al-Hudaydah, coalition-backed forces fired 553 rockets and artillery shells, marking one of the most intense bombardments of the year.

2022… Continued Artillery Violations in Al-Hudaydah Despite the Announced Truce

On November 26, 2022, shelling continued in several areas of Al-Hudaydah, demonstrating the coalition’s persistent pattern of breaching agreements and ceasefires.

A Chronicle of Yemeni Pain

Year after year, November 26 stands as additional evidence of the atrocities committed by the US-Saudi-UAE coalition—its persistent targeting of civilians, farms, homes, roads, and essential infrastructure, from the west coast to Saada, and from Ibb to Sana’a, Marib, and Al-Jawf.

These accumulated incidents reveal that the nature of the crime is the same, even if its methods differ.