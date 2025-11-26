Palestinian injured by Zionist enemy fire in Shuafat camp, elderly man assaulted in Tubas

A Palestinian youth was injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire on Wednesday evening during their raid on the Shuafat refugee camp, north of Quds.

According to the Sanad News Agency, the Quds Governorate reported that a young man was hit by rubber-coated metal bullets fired by the enemy forces during their storming of the entrance to the Shuafat camp.

The Shuafat camp witnesses daily raids and assaults, accompanied by clashes and the firing of live and rubber bullets at citizens.

Also on Wednesday evening, an elderly Palestinian man was injured after being severely beaten in Tubas, in the northern West Bank, amid ongoing aggression.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its teams in Tubas treated an 85-year-old man who was injured due to a severe assault by enemy forces in Tubas. He was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

In the same context, the Red Crescent clarified that enemy forces continue to prevent its teams from reaching a child suffering from burns in the town of Tayasir near Tubas, noting that coordination is underway with the International Committee of the Red Cross to reach the child.

Tubas Governorate is witnessing a large-scale aggression launched by enemy forces since dawn today. The enemy army has imposed a tight siege on the governorate, closed all roads leading to it, conducted a series of house raids, converted several homes into military outposts, alongside significant military reinforcements and intensive helicopter patrols.

The enemy army announced the participation of three brigades in the operation, which may last for several days.