Palestinian Prisoners Club: Israeli iccupation arrests around 60 citizens in Tubas & sabotages infrastructure

The Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that field investigations and arrest operations carried out by the Israeli occupation army in Tubas Governorate in the West Bank, since early Wednesday morning, targeted around 60 citizens, including children, families of martyrs, and former prisoners.

The club stated in a press release seen by the Yemen News Agency (SABA) that during the ongoing aggression on the governorate, Israeli forces carried out extensive sabotage of infrastructure and turned citizens’ homes into military barracks.

It also noted that since the beginning of this year, the Israeli occupation has arrested around 330 citizens from Tubas Governorate, which has witnessed an unprecedented rise in arrest operations, alongside Jenin and Tulkarm governorates, due to the continued Israeli military operations in the northern West Bank.