The Genocide Continues in Gaza Despite the Ceasefire… Death Toll Rises to 69,785 Amid Fears of Total Humanitarian Collapse

Despite Israeli claims of “commitment” to a ceasefire, the genocide in Gaza continues at a pace no less deadly than during the peak of aggression. More than a month into the truce, the killing has not stopped and the occupation’s brutality has not eased. Airstrikes, raids, sniper fire, and direct attacks on civilians persist, deepening a rapidly worsening humanitarian catastrophe that confirms the enemy’s disregard for agreements and obligations.

Alarming Rise in the Death Toll: Over 69,785 Killed to Date

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced a new and devastating update today:

69,785 people killed and 170,965 injured since the beginning of the Israeli offensive—among them thousands of women and children. Over 9,000 people remain missing under destroyed buildings, presumed dead as rescue teams are unable to reach them.

Even during the ceasefire period, repeated Israeli violations caused additional deaths and injuries through shelling of residential areas, shooting at displaced civilians, and targeting fishermen along the coast.

In recent hours, rescuers recovered entire families from collapsed structures in the northern and central parts of the Strip, under severe logistical strain that limits emergency response capacity.

Daily Violations: Tightened Siege and Ongoing “Silent Massacres”

The occupation has exploited the ceasefire to expand control around residential zones while continuing to:

Fire on displaced people at checkpoints and crossings

Arrest civilians attempting to return to their homes

Shell areas around Jabalia, Al-Bureij, and Khan Younis

Restrict fuel and essential supplies to hospitals

Israeli forces also carried out targeted killings in multiple contact zones and increased the use of drones that attack any civilian movement, turning entire areas into highly dangerous zones.

Disturbing Scenes: Collapse of Infrastructure and Widespread Destruction

Civil defense teams have reported numerous cases where victims could not be retrieved for days due to ongoing destruction and severe access limitations. Many bodies were found in conditions that made identification impossible, reflecting the scale and intensity of the attacks and the continued use of weapons that cause extreme devastation.

In northern Gaza alone, dozens of unidentified victims were buried in temporary mass burial sites due to the inability to identify them.

A Health System on the Verge of Total Collapse

The Ministry of Health confirmed that:

Hospitals are operating at less than 10% capacity

Around 70% of medical equipment is out of service

Intensive care units are completely full

Many wounded people die due to the inability to perform surgeries

A shortage of fuel threatens to shut down life-saving equipment, including ventilators, and could halt hospital bakeries, water pumps, and sanitation systems.

A Widespread Humanitarian Catastrophe: Hunger, Disease, and Lack of Medicine

Over 90% of Gaza’s population faces severe food shortages

Nearly half of all children suffer from malnutrition

Diseases are spreading rapidly in displacement camps—especially intestinal infections, respiratory illnesses, and skin diseases

Despite the ceasefire, the occupation continues to block sufficient humanitarian aid, allowing in only minimal quantities that cannot meet the needs of over two million displaced people.

International Agencies Warn: Gaza Approaches Total Collapse

The WHO, UNRWA, and UNICEF have issued urgent reports warning of:

The threat of widespread famine

Rising child mortality due to hunger and disease

Complete collapse of the medical system within days

Loss of control over sewage and sanitation

The possibility of large-scale outbreaks beyond the capacity of any organization to contain

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue obstructing aid entry and even target relief convoys.

Post-Ceasefire Reality: A Scene That Erases All Hope

People are still being recovered from destroyed homes, and civilian infrastructure—including mosques, schools, and clinics—continues to be hit.

Endless lines of displaced families stretch across the Strip in scenes unprecedented in the history of the blockade.

Though a ceasefire was declared, Gaza today endures one of its harshest phases: hunger, disease, ongoing attacks, siege, and relentless suffering.