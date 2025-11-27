9:00 PM: A Social Media Campaign to Expose the Occupation’s Crimes in Gaza

A coordinated tweet campaign will launch at 9:00 PM (Sana’a local time) today on the social media platform X, condemning the ongoing violations and crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against civilians in Gaza, despite the declared “ceasefire.”

Organizers emphasized the importance of broad participation in the campaign, as it helps expose the bombardment, the deprivation of food, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid. They stressed that there can be no real peace with those who continually break agreements and commitments, and called on users to participate through the official hashtag:

#لن_نترك_غزة (We_Will_Not_Abandon_Gaza)

Tweet Bank Link: cutt.ly/gaza25