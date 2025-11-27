November 27: A Day That Reveals the American-Saudi-Emirati Hostility Toward Yemen

November 27 stands as one of the clearest reminders of the hatred and brutality exercised by the American-Saudi-Emirati coalition against Yemen—its land and its people—since the launch of the aggression and to this very day.

On this date, Yemeni memory records a long list of crimes: airstrikes, missile attacks, the use of cluster bombs, direct targeting of residential neighborhoods, communication networks, public roads, and even horrific cross-border massacres.

Crimes of 2015: Airstrikes Targeting Homes and Markets

On November 27, 2015, coalition aircraft carried out several attacks on residential areas and civilian property.

A woman was killed and others injured in a strike on a home in Maqbanah district, Taiz, followed by the destruction of the house and damage to neighboring homes.

In Marib, three strikes destroyed the home of Najy Al-‘Amaki in Sirwah, along with six strikes targeting Sirwah market and surrounding areas.

In Lahj, twelve strikes hit the Al-Sharijah area using internationally banned cluster bombs.

In Hudaydah, more than 30 strikes targeted Al-Salif—including Ras Isa—three strikes hit Kamaran Island, and three more struck communication networks in Al-Fazah.

Crimes of 2016: Children Hit by Shelling and Cluster Bombs

On November 27, 2016, children sustained serious injuries in Saada due to Saudi cross-border shelling in the Na’ashwah area of Haydan district. Another child was injured when a cluster bomb remnant exploded in Bani Saad, Al-Dhaher district.

Saudi shelling also hit a home in Al-Sheikh area of Munabbih district, destroying it and damaging nearby farms. Intensive shelling was recorded across Al-Dhaher, Sahar, Saqin, and Munabbih.

Strikes were also recorded on Jabal Hilan in Marib, the Yasilah route in Sana’a, three strikes on Kilo 16 in Hudaydah, four strikes on Al-Umari in Bab al-Mandab, and additional strikes in Taiz and Al-Jawf.

Civilian and material losses were widespread across multiple provinces.

Crimes of 2017: Intensified Airstrikes and Saudi Border Shelling

On November 27, 2017, coalition aircraft launched four strikes on Hilan and Al-Makhdarah in Marib, alongside heavy artillery shelling by allied forces on residential areas.

In Hudaydah, two strikes targeted the Al-Jah junction, while others struck Saada—Razih, Baqem, and Al-Buq’.

In Najran and Asir, six strikes hit Al-Shurfa, and another targeted Majazah. Apache helicopters fired dozens of rounds on villages in Jizan, including Qamar and Hamidah.

In Sana’a, a local bridge in Nihm was targeted, damaging the main road and civilian property.

Crimes of 2018: Heavy Escalation on Hudaydah and Saada

On November 27, 2018, Hudaydah saw heavy bombardment. A home was destroyed west of Al-Safinah roundabout, and strikes hit various civilian areas including Al-Wahah resort and the Youth City complex.

Shelling by allied forces targeted Al-Salkhana, Sana’a Street, and several civilian sites in the 7 July neighborhood.

In Lahj, two strikes hit Karsh, while six strikes targeted Al-Buq’, and another hit Al-Ali area in Razih, Saada.

Crimes of 2019: Border Massacres and Internal Clashes

On this date in 2019, armed clashes erupted in Marib between local groups in Al-Arqayn, causing casualties and burning transport vehicles.

Shelling also hit civilian homes in Wadi Abidah.

The Saudi army committed a deadly attack against a group of African migrants in Al-Raqou, Munabbih district, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.

In Hudaydah, attacks increased on Al-Jabaliyah, Hays, and Al-Tuhaytah using artillery and heavy gunfire.

Crimes of 2020: Airstrikes on the Capital and Targeting Arabian Horses

On November 27, 2020, a civilian was killed and another injured in an airstrike on Atan in the capital.

Additional strikes hit Al-Hafa and the stables of the Military College, killing several Arabian horses.

In Hudaydah, a woman was injured by gunfire in Al-Faleh, and the province experienced heavy shelling—Al-Za’afaran, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Fazah, and Al-Jabbanah.

Airstrikes also targeted Bani Matar, Arhab, and Sanhan in Sana’a, and struck areas across Amran, Saada, Marib, and Al-Jawf.

Crimes of 2021: Rising Border Attacks and Internal Strikes

On November 27, 2021, a civilian and migrants were killed or injured by Saudi fire in Al-Raqou and Al-Mafateh, Saada.

A child was injured in Hays by allied-forces shelling.

Coalition aircraft launched ten strikes on Al-Jubah and Sirwah (Marib), one on Haradh (Hajjah), two on Al-Khanjar (Al-Jawf), and two on Al-Amshiyah (Amran), alongside widespread shelling across Hudaydah.

Crimes of 2022: Violations Despite the Truce

On November 27, 2022, despite international talk of a truce, allied forces continued artillery attacks on several Hudaydah areas, targeting villages, farms, and civilian properties—evidence that the aggression persisted in new forms.

The Aggression Never Changed Its Face

