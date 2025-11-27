From Gaza to Haifa: The UAE Supplies Israel with Railways and Political Cover

The war on Gaza was not just missiles, warships, and buildings torn from their foundations. There was another layer—quieter, more dangerous: an Arab network of interests shielding the Israeli occupation from behind, not with rockets, but with economic plans, political backing, and diplomatic silence.

Beneath the smoke that filled the sky, there were secret phone calls, signatures, and railways being built in the shadows. Blood was being written on Gaza’s walls, while steel was being laid beneath the earth to channel Gulf trade straight into the arms of Tel Aviv.

The Phone Call That Saved Netanyahu

On October 29, 2024, Abu Dhabi was not just watching events unfold—it was shaping them. A secret phone call between Mohammed bin Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came at a critical moment, as Israel faced international arrest warrants, pressure to halt arms supplies, and a potential political collapse.

The UAE stepped in discreetly—but unmistakably—to provide Netanyahu with the political oxygen he needed to remain in power and continue the assault without restraint. The support was not a public statement, but a web of diplomatic and financial backing—a network of influence and political cover that enabled Israel to maneuver in Washington and carry on its war against Gaza with minimal obstacles.

A War on the Ground and Protection in Washington

Documents published by Haaretz reveal tight coordination between Netanyahu and American power centers, including calls and intensive meetings with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and House Speaker Mike Johnson to push Congress to continue military shipments to Israel.

But these efforts would not have succeeded so smoothly without the Emirati role — leveraging its economic and political relationships and lobbying networks in the United States to secure political cover for Israel’s actions. Gaza was burning, and the perpetrator was surviving—backed by diplomatic and financial shielding from Abu Dhabi, while children died beneath the rubble.

A Train Built Over Gaza’s Ruins

The Emirati role did not stop at political maneuvering. It extended to a strategic economic project: establishing a railway linking the UAE to Israel through Saudi Arabia and Jordan, ending at the port of Haifa.

A secret visit by Israeli minister Miri Regev to Abu Dhabi revealed that the procedures for building the railway had been finalized. The line would connect India to the UAE and then to Israel, allowing an unprecedented flow of goods. Before the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, the project had advanced significantly, with joint Emirati-Israeli management overseeing trains, cargo, and ensuring smooth transit.

The most alarming aspect: the plan is not limited to trade—it aims to transport energy and internet lines along the same route, making this railway a fully integrated strategic project to support Israel economically and technologically, even as Gaza is being besieged and bombarded.

The UAE Is Not Watching Israel—It Is Building It

While Gaza’s children sleep on rubble, meetings in Abu Dhabi focused on easing cargo movement, reducing truck restrictions, and delivering electricity and communications to occupied territory.

Normalization is no longer political agreements—it has become an integrated economic and security alliance that builds strategic lifelines for Israel on the backs of Palestinian suffering.

The Iron Line: Gaza’s Blood as the Price for Israel’s Survival

Documents and Israeli media disclosures paint a complete picture:

— A phone call to save Netanyahu

— A railway linking the Gulf to Haifa

— Covert political and diplomatic backing

All while Gaza is being bombed and innocent blood is being shed.

Normalization is no longer rhetoric—it is railways and economic corridors built in reality. Gaza, which has borne death and destruction alone, deserves the truth in full: while the resistance fought, steel rails were being laid toward Israel; while mothers cried for their children, the UAE was building Israel a path to survival.