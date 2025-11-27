Iran to the UN Security Council: The U.S. Acknowledgment of Supporting Israeli Aggression Is Clear Evidence of Guilt

In a firm stance reflecting Tehran’s determination to expose the aggressor powers before the world, the Islamic Republic of Iran sent a new official letter to the UN Security Council and the United Nations, affirming that the United States is not merely a political partner of the Israeli regime but a direct party in leading the military aggression against Iran over the past months.

Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeed Iravani, stated in the letter—published by IRNA—that Washington has clearly acknowledged its central role in the attacks targeting Iranian territory and facilities, making it legally and morally culpable under the UN Charter.

Coordinated U.S.–Israeli Aggression

Iravani confirmed that the aggression was carried out through direct coordination between the United States and the Israeli regime, targeting civilians and peaceful facilities—particularly internationally monitored nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan—in blatant violation of Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure.

He added that Washington’s acknowledgment of its participation obligates it to bear all legal consequences, including compensation for damages and restoring the situation to its previous state. He stressed that this involvement places American officials under individual criminal responsibility for committing an act of aggression.

Documented U.S. Involvement

Iravani also referenced previous correspondence by Iran’s Foreign Minister, which documented statements by the U.S. President about his direct role in the operation, noting that the international community’s silence in the face of these admissions can only be interpreted as complicity with the logic of force at the expense of international law.

Iran’s Final Demand: Silence Is No Longer Acceptable

Iran concluded its letter by stressing that silence is no longer acceptable, calling on the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council to:

Open a formal investigation

Take actions to halt the crimes committed by the Israeli regime and its supporters

Hold those responsible accountable under international law