Hamas Execution of Two Unarmed Palestinian Youths by Zionist Enemy Exposes Its Criminal Mentality

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas considered the Zionist enemy forces execution of two unarmed Palestinian youths in Jenin in cold blood despite them leaving the house posing no threat reveals once again the criminal mentality governing the enemys behavior and its complete disregard for Palestinian blood beyond all laws and human norms.

In a press statement on Thursday evening received by the Yemeni News Agency Saba it stated As we mourn the two martyrs of Jenin and all the martyrs of our people we affirm that this crime is not an isolated event but a new link in a systematic path of eradication and liquidation adopted by the occupation targeting our people in the West Bank in a desperate attempt to implement the annexation and displacement plan.

It added that the brutal military campaign targeting West Bank governorates especially the north proves that the resistance option is the natural and legitimate response to the enemys escalating crimes and aggression.

It called on our masses and all components and forces of our people to unite and engage in comprehensive and unified confrontation as it is the strongest way to deter the occupation and thwart its schemes targeting our land and people.

It demanded the international community legal and human rights bodies to take urgent action to stop the escalating field execution operations which have become an official policy of the enemy practiced in plain sight of the world without deterrence or accountability