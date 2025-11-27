Five released Palestinian prisoners arrive at al-Aqsa martyrs hospital in Gaza

Five released Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip arrived at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, after being released from Israeli prisons.

Sanad News Agency, citing local sources, reported that International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) teams transported the prisoners to the hospital for treatment and necessary medical examinations.

Local sources identified the released prisoners as: Tasneem Marwarn Shafiq Al-Hams (22 years old), Muhammad Nasrallah Salman Fayyad (39 years old), Mahmoud Nimr Ali Bashir (57 years old), Muhammad Azmi Mahmoud al-Amsi (37 years old), and Khamis Muhammad Muhammad Abu Warda (58 years old).

The released prisoners arrived in poor health due to torture, humiliation, and food deprivation.

The release of the prisoners comes as part of limited releases carried out by the Israeli enemy of a number of detainees from the Gaza Strip, after months of detention in Israeli detention centers and prisons, during which they were subjected to torture and abuse.