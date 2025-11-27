Gaza prisoners face torture & enforced disappearance in Israeli jails

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails face daily hell, with reports of systematic torture, deliberate starvation, total isolation, and enforced disappearance since October 7, 2023.

Many are held in secret facilities without family contact, violating international humanitarian law.

Human rights groups report beatings, humiliations, and denial of basic needs such as food, clothing, and hygiene. Some prisoners are suspected to have died under torture, with fears of organ theft, while Israel denies the fate of hundreds of detainees.

Authorities have shared a list of 1,400 Gaza prisoners, but the true number of enforced disappearances remains unknown. Field reports describe conditions as crimes against humanity, including slow killing, isolation, and systematic abuse.

The prisoners’ fate remains uncertain, their families in anguish, as international response remains limited. Their suffering highlights both their resilience and the ongoing brutality of the Israeli occupation.