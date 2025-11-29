President Al-Mashat: On the 58th Anniversary of Independence…Yemen Will Not Give Up an Inch, and Every Invader Will Be Buried in Its Soil

In an exceptional national address marking the 58th anniversary of Yemen’s Independence Day, November 30, His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, revived the spirit of independence and the glory of historic November. He affirmed that the Yemen which expelled the British Empire 58 years ago is fully capable today of defeating every form of new occupation, regardless of its disguises or labels.

The speech carried the tone of confidence and conviction in victory—anchored in a resilient people who have never bowed to invaders. He renewed the pledge to honor the blood of heroic martyrs and declared that the liberation battle will continue until every inch of Yemeni territory is cleansed of occupiers and their proxies.

Renewing the Pledge to November and the Martyrs

President Al-Mashat stressed that November 30 will forever remain alive in the Yemeni conscience—a day that renews the values of freedom and dignity embodied by the men of October 14 and their comrades across the mountains of Radfan, Aden, Shabwa, Hadramout, and Al-Mahra. He emphasized that independence was never a gift or a favor—it was seized by force, through the blood of martyrs and the will of men who do not break.

He reaffirmed the pledge of loyalty to the martyrs and to the Yemeni people, stressing that the leadership—together with the noble Yemeni nation—is moving steadily toward liberating every inch of the homeland and protecting its waters, islands, and skies from the pollution of new invaders.

A New Occupation… Changing Tools, Same Essence

Analyzing the current landscape, the President stated that the essence of occupation has not changed—only its tools and facades. Today’s colonial project advances through American, British, and Zionist fronts and relies on regional and local instruments that operate as extensions of direct and indirect hegemony.

He pointed out that what is happening in Yemen is an extension of a long-standing colonial path that did not stop at the usurpation of Palestine but extended its reach to other nations— from Venezuela to Nigeria, and from Iran to Mali—in a frantic race to plunder resources and violate sovereignty.

He noted that the ambitions of modern colonizers now even target countries once considered their allies, proving that the American–British project recognizes no friends—only interests.

Occupied Territories… A More Brutal Repeat of Old British Schemes

President Al-Mashat addressed the grim reality of the occupied regions, stating that they have become a repeated—and even worse—version of old British policies based on “divide and rule.” These regions, shaped by traitorous local tools, have descended into chaos, resource looting, collapsed services and currency—while the occupier’s flag flies over land whose people expelled the last British soldier 58 years ago.

He explained that today’s mercenaries commemorate Independence Day from the capitals of the new invaders, and some treacherous leaders have turned into daggers in Yemen’s back—opening its gates to occupiers and undermining every opportunity for sovereignty and stability.

A Resistance Speech Affirming the Steadfastness of the Liberation Path

The President’s address carried clear messages: Yemen, which defeated the British Empire at the height of its power, is fully capable today of toppling all schemes of domination and partition. Yemen will not allow the return of occupation under new names.

He emphasized that the Yemeni people will remain an unbreakable barrier against every aggressor and that the legacy of October and November will remain the driving force behind the liberation battle until the last inch is free.

He added that true independence was unfortunately squandered in unfaithful hands over past decades—through imposed dependency, weakened military strength, economic erosion, and wide openings for foreign interference. But the September 21 Revolution restored the values of liberation and sovereignty and rebuilt an independent national path that rejects guardianship.

Messages of Appreciation, Resilience, and a Promise of Near Victory

President Al-Mashat extended congratulations to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and to the entire Yemeni people. He affirmed that the steadfastness shown by Yemenis throughout the years of aggression is an exceptional phenomenon in the history of nations. He said clearly: “We are closer to victory.”

He also reaffirmed efforts to alleviate the people’s suffering and achieve stability and prosperity—praising the defenders on the frontlines and Yemenis at home and abroad for their endurance in facing a multifaceted war.

A Strategic Reading of Past and Present

President Al-Mashat’s address on the anniversary of