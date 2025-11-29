On the 58th anniversary of Yemen’s National Independence Day, November 30, 1967, Yemenis revisit one of the most defining moments of liberation in their modern history—the moment the last British soldier departed, and the Yemeni flag was raised over the soil of the South after 129 years of colonial rule. Yet this return to history is now overshadowed by the bitter reality of the present, as the southern governorates once again fall under a multi-layered occupation: Saudi–UAE domination on one side, and American–British–Israeli involvement on the other—supported by local actors entangled in projects of fragmentation and the stripping of sovereignty.

And while the current scene reflects an attempt to revive old models of foreign influence, Yemen—thanks to the September 21 Revolution— is no longer the country that can be swallowed or controlled with embassy pressure or regional leverage. The revolution restored national sovereignty, declared the fall of foreign guardianship, and launched a comprehensive liberation project that stretches from Sana’a to every inch of the occupied South—affirming that independence is not a commemoration, but an ongoing path toward full liberation.

September 21 Revolution: The Return of National Decision-Making and the Collapse of External Guardianship

Against the bleak backdrop of foreign dominance in the occupied southern regions, the September 21 Revolution emerged as the most critical turning point in restoring Yemen’s national decision-making and ushering in a new era of sovereignty and independence. The revolution that toppled the guardianship of ambassadors and ended a long era of foreign control over the state’s decisions was not merely a protest movement or a political reshuffle—it was a genuine liberation project that redefined the Yemeni state, transforming it from a playground for foreign influence into a sovereign nation capable of confronting global powers without hesitation.

With September 21, the old formula of “Yemen as an open arena” collapsed. The revolution established a fundamental shift in governance and political alignment, laying the foundation for liberation from foreign intervention—north and south—and advancing toward confronting the Saudi–UAE–Israeli occupation as an extension of the same project Yemenis rose against more than a decade ago.

From Direct Colonialism to Multi-Dimensional Hegemony

When Britain was expelled in 1967, it seemed that the colonial chapter had closed forever. But events since 2015 proved that occupation can change its form while preserving its goals.

The Saudi–UAE coalition reintroduced an external domination that goes beyond classic colonialism, operating through:

Local loyalists: including the so-called “Southern Transitional Council” and other entities created by Abu Dhabi and Riyadh.

A manufactured political cover: the “Presidential Council” and the mercenary government in Aden.

Joint foreign bases: American, British, Emirati, and Israeli.

Direct economic intervention in ports, oilfields, and major resources.

As a result, the South is no longer free, but a joint operations zone where external powers partition influence through local proxies stripped of national direction.

A Network of Foreign Bases: The South Becomes an International Military Platform

International reports and intelligence sources reveal a clear image of the new occupation in the South: a network of military and intelligence bases spread across key coasts, islands, and strategic chokepoints.

Mayun Island – Bab al-Mandab

The UAE established an airbase with a 1.85 km runway and aircraft hangars since 2016, according to the Associated Press—serving intelligence and military goals linked to the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.

Socotra Archipelago – Abd al-Kuri & Samha

Reports confirm the presence of military installations, Israeli surveillance systems, and the arrival of Israeli officers—turning the island into a regional operations hub.

Zughar Island

A 2025 source confirmed the construction of a joint Emirati–American–Israeli base with an airstrip, naval pier, and logistical facilities.

Dhobab

2025 reports indicate that the UAE completed a fully integrated military airport serving its operations along the western coast.

These are not isolated facilities—but an interconnected network securing U.S.-Israeli strategic interests in maritime corridors, particularly after Yemeni strikes on vessels linked to the Zionist entity during the Gaza support campaign.

How the New Occupation Serves U.S., Israeli, and British Interests

Control over global shipping chokepoints in Bab al-Mandab and the Gulf of Aden.

Monitoring Yemeni armed forces and limiting their strategic impact on the Zionist entity.

Establishing pressure nodes across the Red Sea and the Indian Oce