A Soft-Power Penetration Attempt Through “Aid” Meets Firm Popular Rejection

In a move that reveals the occupation’s new methods of expanding inside Syrian territory, rural Quneitra witnessed a fresh Israeli incursion today, during which the enemy attempted to enter the village of Al-Asha under the guise of delivering “aid” to residents. However, the locals firmly rejected this colonial-style tactic, forcing the patrol to withdraw without achieving any breakthrough—a scene that once again highlights the vigilance of the region’s residents and their categorical refusal of any form of occupation presence or influence on their land.

A New Incursion by the Israeli Forces

On Saturday, southern rural Quneitra saw new military activity by Israeli occupation forces, as a patrol of six military vehicles advanced into the village of Al-Asha, coming from the village of Al-Asbah. The force had set out from the western Tel Al-Ahmar base, which the occupation uses as a launch point for operations inside the occupied Syrian Golan and its adjacent areas.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Israeli patrol attempted a “civilian infiltration” tactic by offering aid, food baskets, heating supplies, and even diesel to several residents—an explicit attempt to win over locals or test whether there is any environment the occupation might exploit in the future.

However, residents delivered a decisive response, the Observatory reported, refusing to accept the aid altogether and viewing it as a desperate attempt to alter local positions or impose forced normalization under the pressure of harsh living conditions and humanitarian needs.

Following the residents’ rejection, the Israeli patrol retreated back toward occupied territory without any direct confrontation—an indication that the mission was more exploratory than a direct military operation.

Suspicious Activity the Night Before the Incursion

The Observatory had documented new Israeli movements the previous evening in the same area, where a patrol of six military vehicles departed from Tel Al-Ahmar toward the south of the village of Kudna in southern Quneitra—part of increasingly active Israeli field operations along the border strip.

These movements come amid ongoing attempts by Israel to impose a new reality in areas adjacent to the occupied Golan through incursions, reconnaissance operations, or efforts to sway certain groups amid Syria’s war and political fragmentation.

Armed Groups’ Stance: Acknowledging Israel’s “Security Concerns”

The Syrian Observatory also reported that armed groups led by Abu Muhammad al-Jolani sent direct messages of reassurance to Israel, asserting that Syria would not pose a threat to it and expressing understanding of what they called “Israel’s security concerns.” They also pledged not to allow any state or group to threaten Israel from Syrian territory.

According to analysts, this stance reflects the degree of alignment between these armed groups and operations rooms hostile to Syria and the resistance axis. It also shows their transformation into domestic pressure tools serving Israeli and American agendas under the guise of armed opposition.

The Occupation Remains Unable to Break Through

The new Israeli incursion into rural Quneitra—accompanied by an attempt at soft infiltration through “aid”—highlights a shift toward a subtler yet equally dangerous strategy targeting the local community before the land itself. Yet the clear public rejection demonstrates that the occupation remains unable to secure any foothold within the Syrian social fabric, no matter how it tries to maneuver through coercion or incentives.