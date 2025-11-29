Sayyed Leader Warns of New Colonialism and Calls for a Million-Man Rally Demonstrating Yemen’s Readiness to Confront Aggressors

On the Anniversary of November 30…

At a moment of exceptional sensitivity for the region—amid escalating American-British-Israeli aggression against Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen—the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, issued a historic statement on the 58th anniversary of Yemen’s Independence Day, calling on the Yemeni people to gather in a mass rally of millions tomorrow afternoon in Al-Sabeen Square.

The call carried deep national and regional implications, sending a clear message that Yemen, which expelled British colonial rule decades ago, stands today with even greater resolve, higher readiness, and unwavering faith that the struggle against Western colonial powers continues—and that Yemen will remain in its natural position: the vanguard of resistance and the anchor of steadfastness.

A Million-Man Rally: Renewing Loyalty to Freedom and the Qur’anic Stand

Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that tomorrow’s turnout must be grand, dignified, and in the millions—commensurate with the magnitude of the coming challenges and reflecting to the world the Yemeni people’s steadfastness and preparedness for the next phase of confrontation with the United States, Britain, and the Zionist entity.

He linked this call to Yemen’s role as the bearer of the nation’s banner in the face of tyranny, asserting that a million-man march is not a mere event, but a clear declaration that Yemen will not abandon Palestine, will not forsake Lebanon, and will not allow the peoples of the region to become prey to the Zionist project.

Independence Congratulations… and a Reminder of the Price Paid in Blood

Sayyed al-Houthi extended heartfelt congratulations to the Yemeni people on the anniversary of the departure of the last British soldier from Aden, stressing that this liberation was not a gift from anyone but the result of endurance, uprisings, and a mass movement that sacrificed greatly across 128 years of British occupation.

He contextualized that period as one of the harshest eras in human history—marked by widespread crimes and violations committed by British colonial rule against Yemenis and other peoples, within a broader Western imperial system built on killing, starvation, resource plunder, and the subjugation of nations.

Traitors: The Internal Face of Old and New Occupation

The Sayyed highlighted a crucial factor often ignored by client regimes in the South previously and across the region today: the role of traitors.

He noted that Britain could not have occupied Yemen for so many decades without internal collaborators who recruited thousands of fighters on its behalf, facilitated its control over the country, and stood against those who resisted domination.

He tied this directly to the present, where local tools continue the same role—enabling American, British, and Israeli interference, occupation, resource theft, and opening airspace and ports to foreign forces.

The New Occupation: Zionist in Nature, American and British in Appearance

Sayyed al-Houthi presented a deep analysis of the current phase, affirming that the ongoing aggression on Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen is a direct extension of Western colonialism that began with the occupation of Palestine and is now expanding under the “Greater Israel” project.

He explained that the Zionist enemy and its American and British partners are advancing a comprehensive plan that includes:

Full occupation of Gaza.

Displacement of Palestinians from Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza.

Control over Lebanon.

Expansion in Syria up to the outskirts of Damascus.

Eliminating all resistance forces in the region as preparation for “remapping the Middle East.”

This project aims to seize land, identity, and economic resources in favor of the Zionist entity—binding Arab and Islamic nations’ interests to Israel until it becomes the primary political and economic authority in the region.

Yemen… At the Forefront of the Confrontation with the Colonial Bloc

Sayyed al-Houthi praised the stance of the Yemeni people, armed forces, and state institutions, noting that they have taken a leading role globally through their honorable and tangible actions in confronting the American-British-Israeli aggression in support of the Palestinian people.

He highlighted that the people’s steadfast participation in demonstrations, tribal assemblies, mobilization activities, military readiness, and security achievements reflects the genuine faith-based awareness and Qur’anic identity that Yemenis embody.

He added that this steadfastness is not a circumstantial reaction but the natural continuation of the values of the Ansar, the conquerors, and the righteous forefathers whom the Prophet described with: “Faith is Yemeni.”

A Coming Round… Th