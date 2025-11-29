The September 21 Revolution in Sayyed al-Leader’s Speech:

A Milestone for Strengthening Identity and Building National Sovereignty

On 29 Rabi’ al-Awwal 1447 AH, corresponding to September 21, 2025, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi delivered a historic speech marking the 21st anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, affirming that the revolution was a purely popular uprising driven by Yemeni will, free of any foreign intervention. He emphasized that it directly contributed to ending external guardianship and establishing an independent national path that restored Yemen’s identity and sovereignty.

On this national anniversary, Sayyed al-Houthi described the revolution as “a great and unique achievement at the regional level,” stressing that its trajectory was built on the efforts and sacrifices of the Yemeni people across the governorates—an expression of popular will that fueled this historic victory.

A Revolution Driven by Pure Popular Will

Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed that the September 21 Revolution emerged from genuine, widespread popular consciousness and a free mass mobilization, without external funding or influence. He explained that community support—through donations and public convoys—played a decisive role in sustaining the revolutionary path and fulfilling its national objectives.

He stressed that the victory of September 21 was achieved through reliance on God, the determination of the people, and their defense of dignity and sovereignty. This historic achievement would not have materialized without nationwide solidarity and the broad popular embrace of the national liberation project.

Ending External Guardianship

Sayyed al-Houthi reviewed the nature of U.S. interference in Yemen prior to the revolution, explaining that the U.S. Embassy controlled all critical political, security, economic, educational, and judicial decisions. He described that era as one of complete dependency, which eroded Yemeni sovereignty.

He emphasized that the September 21 Revolution restored Yemen’s decision-making to its people and ended foreign domination. Today, the independence of Yemen’s political decisions and national sovereignty has become an achievable reality thanks to this broad popular movement.

A Clean Revolution and a Path of Constructive Governance

Sayyed al-Houthi clarified that the revolution was marked by discipline and integrity—free of political or social vendettas or retaliatory actions. Instead, it restored security and stability across Sana’a and the liberated governorates while preserving a spirit of peaceful coexistence and partnership among political forces.

This approach, he noted, demonstrated the Yemeni people’s ability to manage a coherent and stable national project—away from chaos and fragmentation—while presenting a successful model in countering foreign intervention and balancing national rights with public interests.

Confronting Challenges

Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted the major challenges Yemen faced after the revolution, including persistent political and economic aggression, and the ongoing efforts of foreign-backed actors—especially the Saudi-led coalition, supported by the U.S., Israel, and Britain—to return Yemen to the pre-revolution state of dependency.

He stressed that the Yemeni people, with awareness and insight, transformed these challenges into genuine opportunities by building a resilient economy based on local production and agricultural development, while strengthening military capabilities to confront any external aggression—making Yemen more able to withstand pressure and defend its sovereignty.

A Steadfast Position

Sayyed al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for the Palestinian people, noting that the Yemeni revolutionary model stands as a vivid example of confronting American and Israeli schemes. The Yemeni stance, he said, serves as a safeguard for the region and restores hope to oppressed peoples.

He added that the enemies of the region seek to weaken Yemen because it represents a force for balance and resistance against Israeli expansion. Remaining steadfast in this context strengthens Yemen’s sovereignty and revives the legacy of struggle and resistance across the region.

The September 21 Revolution… A National Path

Sayyed al-Houthi’s speech on the 21st anniversary of the September 21 Revolution affirmed that the revolution was not a passing event, but an ongoing path for building a strong national identity and independent sovereignty—grounded in popular unity, faith-based motivation, and national cohesion.

He stressed that independence and sovereignty are not achievements that end, but continuous national projects requiring persistent effort, popular resilience, and the development of political, economic, and social initiatives—alongside a firm stance in support of Palestine and in confronting foreign aggression. This ensures that the Yemeni people preserve thei