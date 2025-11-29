Hamas Spokesperson: Ongoing Genocide Against Gaza’s Children Places Urgent Responsibility on Mediators

The spokesperson for the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), Hazem Qassem, affirmed that the Israeli occupation’s continued bombing and targeting of civilians in the Gaza Strip exposes the falsity of all claims regarding a ceasefire, proving that the aggression has never ceased—only changed in form and adopted even more treacherous and brutal methods.

In a statement this evening, Qassem said that the Israeli entity has escalated its assault on Gaza by land, sea, and air, continuing its demolition and destruction of residential neighborhoods. He stressed that these crimes reflect a systematic policy aimed at erasing the Palestinian people—both in their existence and in their daily lives.

He pointed out that the cold-blooded killing of two children this morning is not an isolated incident but further evidence that the genocide remains ongoing and that the so-called ceasefire has never been respected by the occupation.

Qassem emphasized that the enemy seeks through these crimes to break the will of the people, yet repeatedly fails in the face of Gaza’s steadfastness and resilience despite wounds and siege.

The Hamas spokesperson called on mediators and the states guaranteeing the ceasefire agreement to fully assume their responsibilities and take urgent action to stop the occupation’s violations and compel it to abide by its commitments. He warned that international silence provides Israel with cover to continue its killing and destruction.

Qassem concluded by affirming that the people of Gaza remain rooted in their land, unwavering in their rights, unbroken by bombs, and that the voice of their blood will not be buried—it will remain a lasting witness to the truth, no matter how hard the occupation tries to conceal it.