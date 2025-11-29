Zionist enemy arrests Palestinian & injures 6 others in settler attacks in Hebron & Ramallah

The Zionist occupation forces arrested a Palestinian citizen today, Saturday, while six other Palestinians were injured as a result of settler attacks.

The settlers also vandalized a vehicle and prevented farmers from accessing their lands south of Hebron.

According to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), anti-settlement activist Osama Mukhammara reported that the occupation forces arrested citizen Bassam Al-Nawaja from the Khillat Al-Farra area west of Yatta. Settlers also destroyed the vehicle of citizen Ibrahim Al-Harini and prevented locals from reaching their lands to plow them.

Settlers and occupation forces expelled Palestinian farmers and blocked them from entering their lands and plowing in the Huwara area east of Yatta, declaring it a closed military zone for 24 hours.

In the same context, settlers detained several Palestinians while they tried to reach and cultivate their lands in Al-Burj village south of Hebron, preventing them from accessing the area.

Six Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, were injured on Saturday evening during an attack by settlers in the Huwara area of Halhul town, north of Hebron. Armed settlers, protected by occupation soldiers, stormed Palestinian houses in Huwara, injuring six members of the Karja family, including a pregnant woman, who suffered bruises and injuries. They received first aid on-site, and the pregnant woman was later transferred by Red Crescent teams to Halhul Hospital for treatment.

Additionally, the Israeli occupation forces beat a Palestinian citizen and detained four others in Beit Awwa town west of Hebron, while settlers attacked Al-Mughayir village east of Ramallah, in central West Bank.

Local sources reported that groups of settlers stormed the village, roamed near the house of citizen Atta Abu Aliya, and terrorized the residents, according to the Palestinian “Safa” news agency.

Al-Mughayir village has witnessed repeated violations due to escalating settler attacks.