Israeli forces burn house in Nur Shams Camp in Tulkarm & force Palestinian in east Al-Quds to self-demolish his house

Israeli forces, on Saturday evening, set fire to a Palestinian home inside the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm city in the northern occupied West Bank.

They also forced a Palestinian citizen to demolish his own house in East Al-Quds.

Local sources and eyewitnesses reported that a fire broke out on the second floor of an abandoned and damaged residential building in Nur Shams camp, as a result of the ongoing military assault on the camp, according to the “Sand” news agency.

The Israeli forces continue to prevent Palestinians from returning to their homes in Nur Shams camp, coinciding with ongoing operations of burning and destroying houses and infrastructure. A few days ago, the forces also brought several military vehicles and trucks into the camp.

Israeli attacks on Tulkarm city and its camp (Tulkarm Refugee Camp) have continued for the 307th consecutive day, and on Nur Shams camp for the 294th day, amid escalating raids, arrests, and settler assaults.

The ongoing aggression has caused the forced displacement of more than 5,000 families from Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps, affecting over 25,000 citizens.

Israeli forces have completely destroyed more than 600 houses and partially damaged 2,573 others, turning the camps into lifeless areas.

In occupied Al-Quds, Israeli forces forced a Palestinian citizen, Mohammad Karshan, to demolish his own house in the Al-Salam neighborhood east of Al-Quds under the pretext of “unlicensed construction.”

Local sources stated that residents often self-demolish their houses to avoid paying hefty fines in case Israeli demolition teams carry out the destruction. This occurs amid an ongoing Israeli plan to “empty” Al-Quds of its original inhabitants as part of continuous Judaization efforts.

According to the Palestinian Authority for the Resistance of the Wall and Settlements, Israeli forces carried out 25 demolition operations in October alone, targeting 28 structures, including 17 homes and 11 agricultural buildings, and issued demolition notices for 30 additional structures.