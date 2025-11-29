Israeli forces arrest 12 young men from “Ma’azi Jib’a” north of Al-Quds

Israeli forces arrested 12 Palestinian youths from the “Ma’azi Jib’a” community near the town of Jib’a, north of occupied Al-Quds, on Saturday evening.

Al-Baydar Human Rights Organization stated that the Israeli army carried out a wide-scale arrest campaign in the mentioned community following tensions in the area caused by attempts of Israeli settler groups to storm it.

The organization added that the forces suddenly raided the community, conducting searches and raids before detaining the young men, while residents continue to face ongoing pressures and repeated incursions targeting their presence in the area.

Al-Baydar emphasized that these arrests are part of a serious escalation against the Bedouin communities surrounding Al-Quds, calling for urgent intervention to protect residents and ensure the immediate release of the detainees.