UNRWA Commissioner calls for resolution of World’s Longest Refugee Crisis

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, on Saturday called for addressing the suffering of Palestinian refugees to achieve peace and stability in the region.

In a post on X observed by the Yemen News Agency (SABA), Lazzarini emphasized the need to tackle the hardships faced by Palestinian refugees so that the region can attain peace and stability for all.

He stated that Palestinian refugees live their daily lives while waiting for a just and lasting political solution to the world’s longest unresolved refugee crisis.

The UN commissioner also highlighted, in his post on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, that “solidarity has real meaning when it turns into action.”