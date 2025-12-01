Iranian Foreign Ministry: The Zionist Entity Violates Agreements and Washington Threatens International Peace

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Zionist entity continues to breach agreements and understandings related to Palestine and Lebanon without pause, adding that this conduct now coincides with a brutal escalation of genocide policies against the Palestinian people—pushing the region to the brink of a full-scale explosion.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei said that the repeated Zionist attacks expose the aggressive nature of the entity and its failure to abide by any commitment or agreement, stressing that such behavior is the true fuel igniting tensions and dragging the region into an open conflict whose outcomes cannot be foreseen.

Baqaei emphasized that the international community bears a clear responsibility to confront these crimes, noting that global silence grants the enemy a green light to continue its actions. He called for a firm stance that deters the entity and upholds the principles of international justice.

In its statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry asserted that the United States is a key partner in the current state of global turmoil, adding that its recurring threats of force, sanctions, and interventionist policies have made it “the biggest threat to international peace and security.” The ministry affirmed that Washington does not contribute to stability as much as it creates new hotspots of conflict.

The ministry stressed that the free peoples of the region will not accept policies of imposition and dependency, and that the era of Washington and the Zionist entity unilaterally determining the fate of the region has come to an end. It affirmed that the Axis of Resistance remains steadfast in defending peoples’ rights and rejecting all forms of domination and occupation.