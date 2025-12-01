In Yemen’s wounded memory, the first of December stands as a constant witness to the brutality of the U.S.–Saudi–UAE aggression, documenting year after year a chain of violations that targeted people, land, and infrastructure indiscriminately.

This day has never been merely a date in the war’s record; rather, it has been a mirror reflecting the scale of force exerted on the Yemeni people, and an extension of a pattern of targeting civilians and depriving them of the basic necessities of life.

Between airstrikes, artillery fire, and repeated attacks on populated villages, many events have marked this date since 2015, exposing the scope of violations that continue to this day.

2015: Strikes on Homes, Farms, and Civil Facilities

December 1 of 2015 witnessed a wave of attacks on several governorates. Civilian areas and public facilities were struck in Lahj, Taiz, Sa’ada, Sana’a, the Capital Secretariat, and Hajjah, leaving behind multiple casualties and considerable destruction to homes, farms, and service structures.

2016: Continued Bombardment and Expanded Targets

In 2016, strikes and shelling impacted civilian neighborhoods, farms, and infrastructure in several provinces including Taiz, Sa’ada, Lahj, Sana’a, and Al-Hudaydah.

2017: Public Roads and Government Institutions Hit

December 1 of 2017 saw strikes on public roads, government buildings, and administrative facilities, including the destruction of judicial headquarters in Amran and repeated bombardment in Sa’ada and Marib.

2018: Widened Areas of Targeting from Sa’ada to Al-Hudaydah

In 2018, the breadth of strikes expanded significantly, impacting residential neighborhoods, farms, and coastal districts—most notably in Al-Hudaydah, where civilians were among the victims.

2019: Recurrent Targeting of Populated Areas

Shelling and strikes were recorded on civilian homes and villages in Taiz, Al-Hudaydah, and Sa’ada, affecting residents and causing repeated damage to property.

2020: Attacks on Transport and Civil Institutions

In 2020, strikes reached transport vehicles, residential zones, and development facilities, including service buildings in Al-Hudaydah and various districts in Al-Jawf, Marib, and Sana’a.

2021: Expanded Targeting of Civilian Areas

December 1 of 2021 documented one of the most difficult incidents, as several civilians were affected by fire in Sa’ada, while strikes continued on airports, residential districts, and service areas in Sana’a, Shabwah, and Marib.

2022: Ongoing Shelling in Al-Hudaydah

Throughout 2022, several districts in Al-Hudaydah continued to experience periodic shelling that added to a growing list of ongoing daily violations.

A Record of Destruction Targeting Land and People

The constant pattern repeating each December 1 underscores that the U.S.–Saudi–UAE aggression was not a transient episode, but a comprehensive project that brought severe damage to Yemen—its people, its land, and its foundational structures.

From the first moment of the conflict and across recent years, this day has stood as documented evidence of a persistent pattern:

Strikes on towns and villages

Harm to civilians

Destruction of homes, farms, and essential services

And ongoing military escalation across frontlines and border regions

Locations varied, and the forms of targeting shifted, but a central truth remains unchanged: Yemen and its people have faced a prolonged war marked by severe hardship.

Yet, despite everything, Yemenis have shown their capacity to endure, transforming hardship into strength, and destruction into determination—continuing their path toward freedom, sovereignty, and the end of all forms of external domination.