November 30 marks a historic milestone in the Yemeni people’s journey toward liberation and the defense of national sovereignty. The date commemorates the departure of the last British soldier from the south of Yemen, and the declaration of the popular will’s triumph over all forms of occupation.

On this important national occasion, Yemenis rekindle values of perseverance, awareness, identity, and independence. The anniversary affirms that free nations can prevail regardless of challenges, and that steadfastness on just principles is the path to dignity and honor. From this perspective, Sana’a continues to assert Yemen’s right to sovereignty, independence, and territorial unity, drawing lessons from the past and deriving present strength to end any foreign presence on Yemeni soil.

In a previous speech marking the departure of the last British soldier, Sayyed Abdulmalik Badruddin Al-Houthi stated that November 30 is a station that reminds the Yemeni people of the importance of action, the inevitability of a firm stance, and the certainty of victory.

He noted that the stage of British occupation carried many lessons—despite Britain’s capabilities at the time, it was defeated and expelled. Today, he said, the Yemeni people continue on a path of liberation, steadfastness, and struggle—walking the right path toward dignity, strength, resilience, victory, and enlightened awareness.

Drawing from this and other speeches on the occasion, and in alignment with the statement delivered by Supreme Political Council President Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Sana’a—despite the American and Israeli blockade on northern Yemen and the military presence in the south—continues to reaffirm its readiness to wage the battle of liberation and reclaim every inch of Yemeni land.

This readiness is clearly reflected in the continued mobilization campaigns, tribal calls, assemblies, and protests denouncing violations in Yemen, Palestine, Lebanon, and across the region.

In parallel with the political and leadership stance, large popular support was expressed on Sunday, as thousands of Yemenis took to the streets in Sana’a and other governorates in response to Abdulmalik Al-Houthi’s call to commemorate the anniversary.

His statement on Saturday emphasized that the million-man demonstration affirms to the world that the Yemeni people will not abandon their nation, nor forsake the peoples of Palestine and Lebanon, nor leave the region’s nations “prey to the Zionist enemy.” He stressed that the Yemeni people remain steadfast, present, and committed to their struggle, and do not relinquish their principles.

Regarding the current phase, the speech described ongoing Israeli aggression—with American, British, and Western support—as a continuation of “the colonial and oppressive Western project that seeks to dominate nations.”

Sayyed Al-Houthi warned that “enemies are preparing for a coming round of targeting free peoples and the living forces of the Ummah,” calling for readiness in all forms to confront any threats, while remaining fully alert to conspiracies.

A Renewed Meaning in Today’s Context

This year’s November 30 arrives while Yemen stands prepared to confront a new foreign presence in the south—implemented through Emirati and Saudi networks, the recruitment of military formations under various titles, and the support of the Transitional Council and Riyadh-aligned structures.

The lesson drawn from this anniversary is clear: no matter how long occupation lasts, it will ultimately end, and those who enabled the plunder of resources, fragmentation of society, and violation of sovereignty will remain mere tools that fade with its disappearance.

Sayyed Al-Houthi further stressed that the Yemeni people continue to strengthen their capabilities across military and security fields, adding that the ongoing state of preparedness, awareness, and vigilance is a key requirement of the national stance, and one of the most important signs of wisdom, responsibility, and faith.

A Symbol of Refusal to Submit

The anniversary of Britain’s departure on November 30 remains an enduring symbol of Yemeni rejection of all forms of occupation and dependency, and a reminder that the strength of nations lies in unity and belief in their just causes.

Today, amid ongoing political and security challenges, Yemenis continue to draw conviction from this memory: that occupation will inevitably disappear, and that protecting land, resources, and sovereignty is a non-negotiable national duty.