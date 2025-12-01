On the Anniversary of Independence and the Departure of the British Occupier: Lessons of the Past in Confronting the Saudi and Emirati Presence

The anniversary of November 30 carries more than historical symbolism; it marks a defining moment in Yemen’s path toward independence and national sovereignty, and offers a strategic experience that highlights the people’s ability to confront external control and remain steadfast in the face of challenges.

This day reminds Yemenis that independence is not an isolated moment, but a continuous process that requires firm will and unwavering resolve. It brings to the forefront essential lessons in managing national struggle and achieving strategic gains on the ground. Annual commemorations—through marches and public events—go beyond symbolism to provide a platform for understanding emerging threats to national identity and sovereignty, whether posed by regional and international powers or by their local proxies. It also allows reflection on strategies of resistance and national cohesion that have long formed the foundation of resilience.

This anniversary becomes an opportunity to re-read history with strategic awareness, draw from past national experiences in facing internal and external crises, and renew the commitment to safeguarding freedom and protecting regional stability. It is not simply a national celebration, but also a moment to evaluate current challenges, understand the dynamics of popular resistance, and develop a sustainable vision for Yemen’s path toward unity, sovereignty, and security—grounded in lessons from the past and rooted in a determined national spirit to protect the state and its identity.

National Sovereignty Between the Legacy of Independence and Contemporary Foreign Influence

More than five decades after the expulsion of the British occupation and the restoration of full sovereignty over Yemen’s southern and eastern governorates, these regions now live under a new form of external influence led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The current scene reveals the continued erosion of state institutions, as armed groups and externally backed entities assert control over security, politics, and economic resources, exploiting strategic ports and islands in a manner reminiscent of past colonial policies—albeit through different methods.

The situation in the southern and eastern governorates reflects a decline in services, instability, economic hardship, and the deterioration of infrastructure. Major cities such as Aden, along with vital coastal areas, face increasing pressure, limited services, and economic volatility, while armed groups dominate state functions. Politically, divisive approaches hinder any path toward national recovery or sustainable development. Control over ports, islands, and resource zones reveals the strategic dimensions of the regional project—one that seeks to transform these areas into spheres of influence aimed at accessing Yemeni resources and maritime wealth.

The contrast between the national commemorations in Sana’a and the reality of southern and eastern residents is stark. Million-person marches in Sana’a reaffirm readiness to confront any external threat, while many in the occupied areas endure instability and economic pressure. This gap between the ideals of historical independence and present conditions calls for informed national analysis and unified efforts to understand the nature of the current situation and ensure the full protection of Yemen’s sovereignty.

In this sense, independence becomes more than an anniversary; it is a living reality that reflects daily challenges. It highlights the urgent need for a unified national stance capable of reclaiming control over vital regions, protecting national resources, and preventing their exploitation in external agendas. Every area affected today is a test of the Yemenis’ ability to transform the legacy of independence into present-day strength that deters interference and reinforces that national sovereignty is indivisible.

The New Presence and Its Local Proxies: A Threat to National Sovereignty

The conditions experienced in certain areas—marked by weakened services, instability, and economic difficulties—illustrate the consequences of external influence, urging Yemenis to hold firmly to their principles and national identity to confront these challenges.

Developments in Aden, Socotra, Al-Mahrah, and Shabwah indicate multi-level pressure: the stirring of internal divisions, disruption of state institutions and strategic sites, and attempts to undermine national identity and control over key resources. This underscores the need for a unified national response to preserve Yemen’s achievements.

These realities confirm that the steadfastness of the Yemeni people, and their commitment to unity, remain the foundation for defending national decision-making and territorial integrity. Collective awareness and cohe