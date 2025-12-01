Al-Quds Brigades in Jenin target Israeli forces raiding Qabatiya with explosive devices

The Jenin Battalion of Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, announced on Monday that the Qabatiya unit in the occupied West Bank had targeted Israeli forces raiding the town with several explosive devices.

In two separate statements reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Jenin Battalion said:

“Our fighters in the Qabatiya unit managed to detonate a guided ‘Sijjil’-type explosive device along the route of the Israeli military vehicles invading the town, achieving a confirmed hit on one of the vehicles.”

It added:“Our fighters in the Qabatiya unit continue to confront the Israeli forces’ incursion under the conditions and realities of the battlefield, targeting a foot patrol near Al-Quds Roundabout with several anti-personnel explosive devices and hand grenades.”

The statement continued:“Our fighters successfully detonated a ‘Tufan’-type explosive device planted in the ground, hitting a military vehicle and causing confirmed casualties.”

This comes as part of the Palestinian resistance factions’ response to the escalating Israeli attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, coinciding with what they describe as acts of genocide, starvation, and siege carried out by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip for more than two years.