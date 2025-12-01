Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza: Israeli enemy obstruction of heavy equipment entry for rubble clearance hampers retrieval of martyrs

Raed al-Nams, the media official for the Palestinian Red Crescent in the Gaza Strip, confirmed that the Israeli enemy’s obstruction of the entry of necessary heavy equipment for clearing rubble from the Strip hampers the retrieval of Palestinian martyrs’ bodies.

Al-Nams said in a statement to Al Arabiya TV: “We are working with very modest capabilities to retrieve martyrs’ bodies in the Strip,” emphasizing that the failure to introduce necessary heavy equipment for rubble clearance impedes the process of retrieving martyrs’ bodies.

With American and European support, the Israeli enemy army has committed, over two consecutive years since October 7, 2023, genocide crimes, siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 70,103 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and 170,986 others injured until today, in a non-final toll, as approximately ten thousand victims remain under rubble and in streets where ambulance and rescue crews cannot reach them.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the total number of martyrs retrieved from under the rubble reached 616 martyrs.