Lazzarini: UNRWA’s work continues amidst major challenges; difficulties for Palestinian refugees

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, affirmed on Monday that the organization’s work continues despite immense challenges, conflicts, political changes, and economic and social hardships, all for the benefit of Palestinian refugees.

In a post on “X” platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), Lazzarini stated: “Far from reducing operations in Gaza, UNRWA staff are significantly expanding their services.”

He added: “Our 12,000 colleagues, who worked tirelessly throughout the war, despite their displacement and personal suffering, have seized the opportunities presented by the ceasefire.”

He noted that UNRWA teachers have brought more than 50,000 children back to in-person learning, with thousands more expected to be reached by the end of the year.

Lazzarini stated that medical staff provide 40% of primary healthcare in the Gaza Strip, with services expanding daily.

He highlighted the role of UNRWA staff in distributing water, promoting public health through vaccination campaigns, pest control, nutrition screenings, and solid waste management.

With American and European support, the Israeli occupation army has committed genocide, siege, and starvation in the Gaza Strip for two consecutive years since October 7, 2023. This has resulted in the deaths of 70,103 Palestinian civilians, the majority of whom are children and women, and injuries to 170,986 others to date—a toll that is not yet final, as thousands of victims remain trapped under rubble and in the streets, inaccessible to rescue and ambulance crews.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10, following a two-year-long Zionist war of genocide. However, the Israeli enemy army continues to violate the agreement daily and still prevents the entry of most humanitarian aid into the Strip, especially aid provided by UNRWA.