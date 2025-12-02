Al-Quds Brigades Mourn “Abu Saleh,” One of Prominent Leaders of Resistance Work in West Bank

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, mourned on Tuesday “the Sheikh Commander, Ahmad Abdul Rahman Abu Al-Khair (Abu Saleh), one of the prominent leaders of resistance work in the occupied West Bank.”

The Brigades stated in a statement reviewed by the that “its Mujahid son, and liberated prisoner Abu Saleh passed away to the Most High yesterday morning, Monday, after a journey full of giving, jihad, and patience, and a long journey of suffering and patience in the face of the injustice of the Zionist enemy’s prisons.”

It added: “The Mujahid Commander Abu Saleh was a model of steadfastness, patience, and devotion, and an example of a Mujahid who carried the banner of jihad early on to be a school for Islamic jihad in the town of Al-Sila Al-Harthiya and a flame of resistance in Jenin, and he continued on the thorny path despite the oppression and imprisonment he faced for more than 19 years, during which his will was not broken.”

It continued: “We, in the Al-Quds Brigades and the Islamic Jihad movement, as we mourn this patient knight, extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and the Mujahideen of the Al-Quds Brigades for this great loss, and pledge to his pure soul that we will remain on his path, adhering to the choice of resistance until the occupation ends and the prisoners are liberated.”