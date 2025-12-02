UN Rapporteur: “Israel treats every Palestinian as ‘Terrorist’”

The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, said on Tuesday that the Israeli army has adopted a policy that considers “every Palestinian a terrorist,” including children as young as 8 and 11 years old.

Albanese explained in a post on the X platform, monitored by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that this approach reflects “the logic of genocide,” stressing that the announcement of a “ceasefire” has not changed the realities on the ground.

She called on the international community to take concrete actions, foremost among them imposing an arms embargo and sanctions on Israel, instead of what she described as “super