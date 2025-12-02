Three Palestinian civilians, including a photojournalist, were martyred on Tuesday as Israeli enemy forces continued to violate the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Three Palestinians, including photojournalist, martyred in enemy ceasefire violations

Nasser Medical Complex announced the death of a photojournalist in an Israeli airstrike in the center of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian news agency Ma’an reported that the photojournalist was Mahmoud Wadi, in his twenties, and was killed in what are called “safe zones,” while another photojournalist was wounded.

In the Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City, a Palestinian civilian named Tariq Shuhayber was killed by Israeli sniper fire and taken to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza’s Old City.

According to the agency, a third Palestinian was killed earlier today by gunfire east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10, following a two-year Israeli offensive. However, the Israeli army continues to violate the agreement daily.

On Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire on October 10 had reached 356, with 909 injuries, in flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement.