Protection of Palestinian Journalists condemns crime of Zionist enemy killing photojournalist in Gaza

The Palestinian Center for the Protection of Journalists condemned the crime of the Zionist enemy killing photojournalist Mahmoud Wadi while performing his journalistic work on Tuesday in the center of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

The Center considered, in a statement reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the targeting of journalist Wadi a premeditated killing crime against a civilian protected under international humanitarian law.

It affirmed that this crime will not deter journalists from continuing their mission of conveying the truth, and that the blood of journalists will not be wasted.

The Center called on the international community and human rights institutions to take urgent action and open an independent international investigation into the crime of assassinating journalist Wadi.

It demanded holding those responsible for the crime of killing journalist Wadi accountable and pursuing Zionist enemy leaders as war criminals before international justice.

The Palestinian Center for the Protection of Journalists confirmed that impunity encourages the Israeli enemy to commit more crimes against journalists.