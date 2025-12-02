December 2… A Day of Memory Echoing with Blood, Destruction, and Unveiling the Continued Violations of the US-Saudi-UAE Military Campaign

Every year, December 2 returns as a reminder of the humanitarian toll left by the US-Saudi-UAE military intervention in Yemen—its land and people. The date brings back to the forefront the incidents that affected villages, cities, hospitals, farms, and markets. Over the years of conflict, airstrikes, missile fire, and artillery bombardments caused numerous casualties, destroyed homes, and damaged sources of livelihood, reflecting the harsh reality and scale of destruction that accompanied ongoing military operations.

A review of events that occurred on this date throughout the conflict highlights patterns of civilian impact, damage to infrastructure, and continued escalation without clear adherence to humanitarian safeguards.

2015: The First Year of Heavy Losses

On December 2, 2015, airstrikes targeted an entire Bedouin family in the Al-Abu Jabara area of Kataf district in Saada, followed by six strikes on homes and farms in Maran, Haydan district, causing extensive destruction.

In Taiz, strikes reached a mobile medical facility run by Médecins Sans Frontières in Al-Hawban, resulting in casualties and damage to medical and service buildings. Multiple areas within the province were also affected, leaving broad structural damage to civilian homes.

In Sana’a, one civilian lost his life and two were wounded in a strike on the village of Dulaa in Hamdan district. Meanwhile, Sirwah and Marib witnessed repeated raids on Al-Haqeel, Al-Mshajeh, and Al-Mokhdarah, while in Hajjah, strikes near the Aahim junction caused casualties among travelers and civilians on a vital transport route.

2016: Strikes on Markets, Shops, and Civilians on Public Roads

December 2, 2016 saw further incidents. Airstrikes hit commercial stores in Al-Talh in Sahar district of Saada, causing several deaths and injuries. Another strike targeted a vehicle on a public road in Qataber district, while artillery attacks continued on homes in Haydan.

In Sana’a province, several homes were damaged in an airstrike on Naqil Yasleh and other surrounding areas. Similar impacts were documented in Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Hajjah, and Al-Hudaydah, where strikes affected rural roads, public property, and multiple villages.

2017: A Family Lost

On December 2, 2017, an airstrike in the Al-Azqol area of Sahar district in Saada resulted in the deaths of seven members of the Al-Jassar family, including children and women, and the injury of four others.

In Hajjah’s Haradh and Midi districts, eleven strikes were recorded that caused widespread damage to farms, homes, and service infrastructure.

2018: Expanded Targeting, Including Government Facilities

On December 2, 2018, three civilians were killed in Baqem, Saada, following a strike by an Apache helicopter, with further artillery fire launching over 150 shells at homes and farms.

Across Al-Bayda, Nehm, Sana’a, and Al-Hudaydah, strikes reached wider areas including government compounds such as the “Al-Mansaf Complex” in Al-Jawf, as well as residential areas, educational facilities, and service institutions.

2019: Continued Shelling of Border Districts

In 2019, artillery and rocket fire reportedly injured several residents in Razih, Munabbih, and Qataber in Saada. In Al-Hudaydah, attacks intensified in Al-Jah, Ad-Durayhimi, and Hays, with new fortifications established, restricting access and movement around populated areas.

2020: Targeting Airports and Key Facilities

In 2020, two airstrikes hit Sana’a International Airport, while other strikes impacted Haradh in Hajjah and Madghal in Marib, resulting in major losses to public and private property.

In Al-Hudaydah, remotely piloted aircraft reportedly launched attacks on 50th Street and targeted the airport, while bombardments continued in residential neighborhoods.

2021: Continued Incidents and Expanded Aerial Targeting

On December 2, 2021, one civilian was killed and five were injured by gunfire in Al-Raqw in Munabbih district. Seven others were injured in Shada due to artillery and missile shelling.

Airstrikes targeted Sana’a International Airport and surrounding areas, as well as other locations in Marib and Hajjah. Additional aerial bombardments were reported in Hays in Al-Hudaydah, involving both reconnaissance and combat aircraft.

2022: Persistent Shelling and Military Activity

In 2022, reconnaissance strikes were reported in Hays in Al-Hudaydah, while armed groups set up new fortifications in Al-Jabaliya. Shelling continued in residential areas using various types of artillery and light and heavy weapons.

A Human Toll

The events documented on December 2 across multiple years highlight repeated patterns of civilian impact: casualties among residents, destruction of homes and basic infrastructure, and violations affecting agricultural land, public ro