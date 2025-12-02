Islamic Jihad: West Bank Operations Are a Message of Deterrence in Response to Escalating Violations

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine expressed its position today, Tuesday, regarding the recent operations carried out in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. The incidents, which escalated in recent hours, included a vehicle-ramming near Hebron and a stabbing inside the Ataret settlement north of Ramallah.

The movement stated that these operations come as a reaction to the continued actions of Israeli forces and settlers, including field killings, widespread arrests, systematic destruction of land, burning of agricultural crops, and intimidation of residents in Palestinian villages and towns.

It stressed that Arab and international silence, along with full American support, serve as a “green light” for the continued military campaign waged by Israel, adding that such silence will not deter a people determined to confront these measures in pursuit of their rights.

According to the statement, Palestinian society and its active groups will not yield in the face of escalating violence, and that every incident in the West Bank and Jerusalem carries a clear message: stability will remain fragile, and tensions will continue so long as the current situation persists.

Reports indicated that three Israelis were injured in the ramming and stabbing incidents over the past hours. Israeli radio reported two injuries in the Ataret stabbing incident, while Channel 15 said the injured were two soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade. Both perpetrators were killed by Israeli forces after the incidents.

Observers note that the ongoing escalation in the West Bank reflects that resistance activity remains present, and that Palestinians continue to express their rejection of the current circumstances, reinforcing the notion that the situation will remain unstable in areas under occupation.