In the record of American–Saudi–UAE aggression, December 3 stands as a blood-stained page where tragedy repeats year after year, exposing the true nature of an assault that spared neither people nor land nor nature.

Since the beginning of the war on Yemen, the coalition has turned this date into a stage for brutal airstrikes targeting schools, hospitals, farms, homes, and public roads, resulting in civilian casualties—men, women, and children—and inflicting massive destruction on infrastructure and private property.

It is a memory that renews annually, reminding Yemenis that what they have faced is nothing short of a calculated war of annihilation, executed with military power and terror tactics against a nation that refused subjugation and stood firm against domination.

December 3, 2015: Airstrikes Move Between Schools, Health Facilities, and Civilian Homes

The first year of the war saw savage escalation. Two civilians, including a child, were killed and seven injured when coalition airstrikes targeted the Technical Institute in Haifan district, Taiz.

Other strikes hit a medical clinic on the Al-Shuwayfa road in Khadir district, Jabāl al-Shāmir in Al-Misarakh, and farmlands in Al-Hanayshiyya, Dhubab.

In Marib’s countryside, an airstrike completely destroyed the home of Sheikh Saleh bin Hussein al-Dhuma’, damaging nearby houses. Further strikes targeted Habab in Sirwah and Maas in Al-Jid’an in an attempt to burn villages and displace their residents.

December 3, 2016: Returning to Saada and Sana’a With the Same Killing Machine

Coalition aircraft launched 11 raids on Qahza in Saada, leaving extensive damage.

In Sahar district, an entire house was destroyed in Al-Talh area, with damage extending to neighboring homes.

Other strikes hit Al-Hayatham dam in Nihm district, Sana’a, and Naqil Yaslah in Bilad Al-Rus, severely damaging public roads in a clear policy of crippling infrastructure and civilian movement.

December 3, 2017: Escalated Assault on Cities, Villages, and Public Buildings

Crimes expanded as coalition airstrikes hit Dhula’ in Hamdan district and Jarban in Sanhan, causing damage to homes.

In Amran, strikes reached the government building and security administration in Harf Sufyan.

In Marib, attacks intensified east of Sirwah, while Saudi artillery and rockets struck Razeh and Munabbih in Saada, damaging farms and homes.

Sana’a airport was targeted by three strikes, along with attacks on Bani Al-Harith and Shu’oub, extending to Al-Omari schools in Dhubab, Taiz.

Meanwhile, 11 strikes hit Haradh and Midi in Hajjah, and two strikes hit Al-Khawkhah in Hodeidah, continuing the systematic targeting of coastal districts.

December 3, 2018: Western Coast Massacres and Expanding Fronts

Two civilians were killed and three injured by an airstrike on Hodeidah port—yet another assault on a vital civilian facility.

Further strikes hit Al-Jabaliya in At-Tuhayta, while shelling by armed groups bombarded Al-Durayhimi with over 100 projectiles, damaging homes and mosques.

In Saada, four civilians were killed when aircraft targeted a vehicle in Tabaq, Kitaf district, and another died in Baqim following multiple strikes.

Haradh and Midi again faced four raids, while Jarban in Sanhan was bombed three times, reflecting a repeated pattern of targeting villages and disturbing social stability.

December 3, 2019: Children Killed by War Remnants as Shelling Expands

Five children were killed and a sixth injured when an unexploded munition detonated in Al-Munaqam village, Al-Durayhimi—a crime added to the legacy of banned weapons left behind in farms and roads.

Heavy shelling struck Al-Shajan and Al-Kowa’i in Hodeidah, while attacks reached Al-Jabaliya and Hays with medium and heavy weapons.

Coalition aircraft launched more than 18 raids on the border fronts, while Saudi artillery targeted Shada district in Saada, continuing the direct assault on populated areas.

December 3, 2020: Intensive Raids on Marib, Al-Jawf, and Saada

Airstrikes struck Majzar, Sirwah, Mahliyah, and Madghal in Marib with 16 separate raids, causing major damage.

Further attacks hit Al-Khunjar in Al-Jawf, Al-Fari’ in Kitaf, and Majaza in Asir.

In Hodeidah, reconnaissance aircraft carried out 15 strikes on 50th Street, Al-Jabaliya, At-Tuhayta, and Hays, accompanied by fortification work and heavy artillery shelling on civilian neighborhoods.

December 3, 2021: Direct Targeting of Residents in Border Areas

A civilian was killed and five injured by Saudi gunfire in Al-Raqo, Munabbih, while seven were injured in artillery shelling on Shada district.

Aircraft also struck Al-Maqash and Al-Dhaher in Saada, along with Majaza Al-Sharqiyyah in Asir.

In Hodeidah, two children were injured when remnants exploded in Al-Matinah, At-Tuhayta, while armed groups continued widespread shell