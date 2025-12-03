The Leader Defines the Core Issue Behind the Enemies’ Hostility Toward the September 21 Revolution
In his speech marking the seventh anniversary of the September 21 Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that the core issue behind the enemies’ hostility toward the revolution lies in its firm commitment to freedom, independence, and the rejection of American and Saudi hegemony. He also emphasized its principled and unwavering stance toward the Israeli enemy and the causes of the Islamic nation.