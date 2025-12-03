Escalating Saudi Aggression on Saada: Rocket Shelling Targets Populated Villages in Razeh, Leaving Extensive Damage

In a continued pattern of systematic escalation by the Saudi military against Yemen’s border regions, residential villages in the Razeh district of Saada province came under heavy rocket and artillery bombardment on Wednesday. The attack left widespread material damage and sparked fear and panic among civilians amid a troubling international silence over ongoing crimes against non-combatants.

Local sources in Saada confirmed that the latest Saudi shelling targeted several populated villages and areas in the border district of Razeh, using rocket launchers and heavy artillery. They reported significant damage to homes, private property, and public facilities, while initial surveys of losses are still underway due to the ongoing attacks.

Residents recounted that the sounds of explosions shook the villages for hours throughout the day, triggering widespread fear—especially among women and children, some of whom were forced to temporarily flee to safer areas in anticipation of renewed shelling at any moment.

Information coming from the area indicates that Saudi attacks have become an almost daily occurrence in Razeh, Munabbih, and Shada districts, reflecting an ongoing escalation and Riyadh’s insistence on excessive use of force against unarmed civilians, with the aim of imposing new realities on the ground and increasing pressure on the local population.

This latest targeting is further proof of the systematic nature of the Saudi assault on the Yemeni people, as Saudi forces continue to bombard areas that contain no military sites or combat-related objectives—clearly revealing the criminal nature of the aggressive operations against border villages.

This escalation comes amid shameful international silence, despite documented evidence of dozens of daily crimes and violations committed against civilians, in blatant disregard for all humanitarian and international laws and conventions.