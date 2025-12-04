December 4: A Day That Reveals the Bloody Memory of the U.S.–Saudi–UAE Aggression

December 4 is not just another passing date for Yemenis; it forms part of the national memory burdened with the crimes of the U.S.–Saudi–UAE aggression. Each year, it stands as a renewed testament to a bloody chapter of assaults targeting people, land, and civilian infrastructure in service of an agenda built on domination and destruction. Since 2015, this day has become an open ledger of horrific crimes against residential neighborhoods, schools, markets, farmlands, and ports—carried out with brutality that exposes the true nature and tools of the aggression.

This report presents a precise timeline of these crimes, year by year, as documented by field accounts.

2015: The Year of Bloody Beginnings

On December 4, 2015, one of the deadliest strikes took place when coalition aircraft targeted a gathering of marginalized families in Al-Hawban, Taiz, resulting in martyrs and wounded, including children and women. Air raids also hit Al-Aqroud, Jabal Al-Shamer, and Najd Qassim in Al-Masraakh, and extended to the village of Al-Awshaqah in Mocha, where eleven strikes destroyed homes, facilities, and killed large numbers of livestock.

In Saada, airstrikes targeted commercial shops in Al-Hamzat, Sahar district, causing civilian casualties and burning stores. A fuel storage facility belonging to Yemen Mobile in Harwa Mountain, Sanhan, was bombed, while more than fifteen strikes hit Harib Bayhan in Marib, damaging a school, telecom network, and residential homes, in addition to ten airstrikes on Serwah and its surroundings.

2016: Cluster Bombs Return

On this day in 2016, coalition aircraft used cluster bombs in Baqem, Saada, killing a woman and injuring two girls. The district was subjected to twenty-four raids targeting farms and civilian property. Airstrikes also hit Takhyah, Mandeb Market, and the Al-Mu’eidh quarry, directly striking homes and agricultural lands.

Along the coast, six Pakistani fishermen were killed and six others went missing after their boat was targeted off Mokha’s shores. Meanwhile, Sanaa sustained thirteen strikes on areas in Sanhan and Bani Bahloul, in addition to strikes on Naqil Yasilah and other locations in Marib, Hudaydah, and Najran.

2017: Markets and Cities Under Fire

December 4, 2017, witnessed one of the fiercest attacks on local markets, as coalition aircraft struck the Na’adh market in Sanhan and Bani Bahloul, killing and injuring eighteen civilians. Baqem district in Saada was also bombed, while Apache helicopters launched heavy strikes on Wadi Jara in Jizan.

In Amran, the coalition launched four raids on Al-Amshiyah, and fourteen on Haradh and Midi in Hajjah. The capital, Sanaa, suffered eight raids on the Republican Palace, as well as strikes on Al-Haris School, Al-Thawra Stadium, the TV hill, and several civilian homes.

2018: Escalation Reaches Nihm and Hudaydah

Two citizens from Al-Muhairis family were martyred in Baqem after a strike on their farmland, while Saudi forces shelled wide areas west of the district. In Sanaa, twenty-five raids targeted Al-Houl, Al-Qatb, and Yam in Nihm, and another strike hit the former President Ibrahim Al-Hamdi’s residence in Hudaydah. Strikes also hit Sanhan and Al-Sayyanah in the capital.

Militia shelling destroyed a citizen’s home in Al-Shurayjah, Lahj, while several governorates faced sporadic artillery and rocket attacks.

2019: Border Villages Pay the Price

On this date in 2019, a woman was injured by Saudi gunfire in Razeh, Saada, as villages endured continuous missile and artillery bombardment. Hudaydah was hit by heavy shelling in Al-Jabaliyah, Al-Tuhaita, and Al-Hali district, along with dozens of shells on Ad-Durayhimi and fortifications in Kilo 16.

Air raids also struck districts in Qatabar, while coalition violations continued relentlessly against residential areas.

2020: Strikes Expand from Sanaa to Al-Jawf and Marib

On December 4, 2020, a citizen was injured by Saudi shelling in Munabbih, while Baqem and Al-Dhahir were hit by four airstrikes. Coalition jets bombed Sanaa International Airport, and targeted districts in Marib with eight air raids, alongside strikes on Al-Khanjar and Al-Aqsha’ in Al-Jawf.

In Hudaydah, spy aircraft launched four strikes on 50th Street, while militia forces continued heavy shelling and fortification in Hays.

2021: The Al-Hakimah Massacre in Taiz

This day witnessed one of the most horrific crimes, as eighteen civilians were killed and eight injured in an airstrike targeting Al-Hakimah village in Maqbana, Taiz. Two civilians were also wounded after a shell hit Al-Qasr roundabout.

The Military Academy and Sanaa Airport suffered multiple strikes, in addition to a series of attacks on Serwah and Al-Jubah. In Saada, coalition forces targeted the Layyah area in Al-Dhahir and shelled Razeh with missiles and artillery.

Hudaydah, Al-Jawf, and Hajjah endured persistent bombardmen