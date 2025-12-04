Hamas: CNN Investigation Confirms the Occupation Is Turning Aid Deliveries into Deadly Traps

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, stated on Thursday that the findings revealed by a CNN investigation constitute new evidence of systematic genocide carried out by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people, and expose how humanitarian aid has been transformed into deadly traps threatening the lives of innocent civilians.

The investigation revealed that Israeli forces bulldozed the bodies of Palestinian civilians seeking aid in the Gaza Strip, leaving the remains of dozens of martyrs exposed after killing them and preventing efforts to retrieve them—an image that lays bare the nature of the crimes being committed.

In its statement, Hamas affirmed that these atrocities are not isolated incidents, but rather systematic war crimes committed in full view of the world, with complete disregard for international law and the most basic principles of human rights.

The movement added that these crimes were carried out amid complicity from the U.S. administration and several Western capitals, which continue to shield Israeli war criminals from accountability—foremost among them Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas held the international community and its legal institutions fully responsible for their failure to protect civilians, and called on the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and all competent national courts to pursue these heinous crimes and include them in the files documenting violations committed by the occupation, in order to hold its leaders accountable for crimes against the people of Gaza.

The movement stressed that the exposure of such crimes once again proves that the occupation seeks to kill Palestinians by any means, including the misuse of humanitarian aid as a tool to inflict maximum harm on the population, while reaffirming the steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the face of this brutal aggression.