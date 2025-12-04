Bloody Escalation in Saada: Saudi Forces Continue Daily Crimes in Qatabar, Relentlessly Targeting Civilians

In yet another crime added to the record of Saudi assaults on Saada province, a citizen was killed and a teenager wounded on Thursday by Saudi military gunfire in the border district of Qatabar. This incident comes as part of a daily pattern of attacks targeting civilians and populated areas, with no justification and in total disregard for humanitarian principles.

A security source in Saada confirmed that a resident was martyred after being directly struck by a Saudi bullet in the Al-Thabit area of Qatabar district, while a teenager sustained injuries from the same attack—reflecting the ongoing aggressive policy pursued by Saudi forces against Yemeni civilians.

The source explained that this crime coincides with a series of assaults witnessed in the districts of Munabbih, Razih, and Shada over recent days. One citizen and three African migrants were wounded by Saudi gunfire near the Al-Sheikh area in Munabbih district, while civilian homes and farmlands in Razih were subjected to heavy artillery bombardment that caused extensive material damage.

Saudi forces also targeted Wadi Al-Raqu in Munabbih with artillery and heavy machine guns, forming part of a continued escalation aimed at intimidating residents and destabilizing border areas subjected to daily shelling.

Field reports confirm that Saudi attacks are carried out directly and deliberately against civilians, with a complete absence of any military sites in the targeted areas. This makes the assaults fully-fledged war crimes under international humanitarian law.

This persistent escalation comes as the international community remains completely silent over ongoing violations against the people of Saada, despite documentation of dozens of abuses in recent months, and the resulting deaths, injuries, and displacement of families no longer capable of enduring the risk of daily bombardment.