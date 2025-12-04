Gaza Bleeds Under the Truce: Over 70,000 Martyrs as the Zionist Occupation Continues Violations and Crimes

Despite the enforcement of the ceasefire agreement, the Israeli occupation continues to commit systematic crimes against the people of Gaza. Day after day, evidence accumulates that the truce is nothing more than a fragile cover concealing an ongoing machinery of annihilation. The death toll has risen to more than 70,000 martyrs, while daily violations escalate and new crimes are continuously exposed—ranging from executions inside prisons to forced burials in “Zikim”—all amid a disturbing international silence and an alarming UN inability to uphold even the basic principles of humanity.

Escalation Continues Despite the Declared Truce

Genocidal crimes in Gaza persisted on Thursday, as the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 70,125 martyrs, with 171,015 wounded—a stark reflection of the scale of destruction and ongoing escalation despite the supposed ceasefire.

In its daily statistical report, the Ministry confirmed that hospitals in Gaza received eight martyrs in the past 24 hours, including six newly killed, in addition to two bodies recovered from under the rubble. Sixteen injuries were also reported. A large number of victims are still under the debris and on roads, while medical and civil defense teams remain unable to reach them due to the ongoing aggression by the occupation forces.

Daily Violations and Shooting of Civilians

In yet another breach of the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, a Palestinian woman was killed and others—some critically wounded—this evening after Israeli forces opened fire on civilians in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City. This attack forms part of an unrelenting chain of aggression that has continued for 55 days, including artillery and aerial bombardment, the demolition of homes, and direct gunfire on civilians in multiple areas.

According to the Ministry of Health, 366 martyrs have been killed by Israeli gunfire since the start of the truce, in addition to 938 injuries—clear evidence that the occupation is treating the ceasefire merely as an opportunity to reorganize its military apparatus, while Palestinian lives remain under constant threat.

Martyrdom of Detainees: New Evidence of Executions Inside Prisons

In a serious development, the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced the death of three Palestinian detainees inside Israeli prisons, affirming that this constitutes further proof of deliberate killing, torture, and medical neglect practiced by the Israeli prison administration.

The movement identified the martyrs as:

Tayseer Saeed Al-Abed Sababa (60)

Khamis Shukri Mar’i Ashour (44)

Khalil Ahmed Khalil Haniyeh (35)

All of them from Gaza, and all rising due to torture and medical negligence inside the occupation’s cells. The movement called for an urgent international investigation into these crimes—which are carried out far from any monitoring or accountability.

Forced Burials in “Zikim”: A Documented Crime Demanding International Investigation

In another crime exposing the true face of the occupation, the Palestinian Center for the Missing called for an independent international investigation, following a CNN investigation revealing forced burial operations and bulldozing of remains around the Zikim crossing in northern Gaza.

The investigation presented dozens of video clips, photos, and testimonies from drivers and medics, confirming that Israeli forces treated the bodies “as though they were debris”—burying victims in unidentified shallow graves, leaving remains uncovered, and preventing ambulances from accessing the area for days. It also documented live fire against civilians attempting to reach humanitarian aid, along with months-long bulldozing operations throughout the summers of 2024 and 2025.

The Palestinian Center stressed that the crime was not isolated, but repeated in several locations. It also urged the International Committee of the Red Cross to intervene to identify victims and ensure dignified burial, while holding the U.S. Civil Coordination Center directly responsible for monitoring what is happening near the crossing.

International Criticism Without Action

Internationally, Irish politician Mick Wallace once again described Israel as “an apartheid state that kills children daily,” questioning why Ireland continues to maintain trade relations with an entity that violates every international convention.

Meanwhile, UN organizations expressed their usual concern—but with no concrete measures.

The World Health Organization confirmed that Gaza’s healthcare system is near total collapse and that there is an urgent need to evacuate patients from the Strip. UNICEF stated that heavy rains have already struck thousands of displaced families living in tents and damaged structures, calling for respect of the ceasefire and w