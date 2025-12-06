Brig. Gen. Sharif: The Recent 12-Day War Marks a Turning Point, Exposing the Enemy’s Failure Before the Iranian People

The Head of Iran’s Center for Defense Documentation, Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, stated that the recent 12-day war represented a historic turning point in the course of the Islamic Revolution of Iran. He emphasized that the Zionist enemy sought, through an intensive media campaign, to sow discord between the people and the state, but ultimately failed in the face of national unity and resilience.

His remarks came during his participation in the seventh event for the production of digital mobilization content for the Basij in the city of Sari, northern Iran, according to the Iranian News Agency (IRNA). Brig. Gen. Sharif stressed that the enemy had planned to strike the revolution by assassinating senior military leaders and instigating sedition between the people and officials, but was confronted by the public’s awareness and strong resolve.

Brig. Gen. Sharif said: “In this war, the enemy attempted to deal a severe blow to Iran, but failed thanks to the unity of the people and their solidarity with the leadership. This exposed the inability of the enemies of the revolution to create a rift between the people and the state.”

He added that the enemies of the Islamic Republic rely heavily on media operations, psychological warfare, and cyberspace to weaken the revolution, underscoring the necessity of producing effective mobilization-focused digital content that strengthens awareness and steadfastness at both the domestic and international levels.

Brig. Gen. Sharif concluded by affirming that this war proved a united people are the impregnable shield against all enemy attempts to undermine security and stability, and that the Islamic Revolution continues to endure and advance despite all challenges.