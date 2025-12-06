Saada: Saudi Enemy Shells Al-Raqw Valley in Munabbih District

The Saudi enemy targeted Al-Raqw Valley in the border district of Munabbih, Saada Province, on Saturday morning, using heavy and medium machine guns, in a new attack added to a series of ongoing assaults on border areas.

Local sources reported that enemy forces opened intense machine-gun fire toward residential تجمعات and farmland in the valley, spreading fear and panic among residents, particularly women and children.

The sources noted that such attacks occur almost daily and deliberately target residents of border villages without justification, amid continued international silence regarding these violations.

The districts of Munabbih, Shada, Razih, and Sahar have for years been subjected to artillery and missile shelling, as well as direct gunfire by Saudi enemy forces, resulting in a number of martyrs and wounded, along with widespread destruction to homes, property, and infrastructure.