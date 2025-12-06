Enemy injures two Palestinians ​in al-Ram

Two young Palestinian men from the town of Biddya, west of Salfit, were injured on Saturday by Israeli enemy forces while in the town of al-Ram, north of occupied al-Quds. One was shot in the hand, and the other in the leg.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, quoted local sources as saying that Israeli enemy forces fired live ammunition at the two young men, wounding them. They were taken to the hospital, where their condition was described as stable.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that its crews treated two young men who had been shot with live ammunition near the separation wall in al-Ram and transported them to the hospital.