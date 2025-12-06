“Middle East Monitor”: Germany’s Conduct on Gaza Exemplifies the West’s Contradictions

A report published yesterday, Thursday, by Middle East Monitor affirmed that the German government’s behavior regarding the “Israeli crimes in Gaza” represents a textbook example of the West’s contradictions on the Palestinian issue.

The report stated: “Germany is the world’s second-largest supplier of weapons to Israel after the United States. It has also rejected the definition of genocide and ‘fiercely fought to shield Israel from even being accused,’ even after the ruling of the International Court of Justice.”

The report noted that Germany has brutally suppressed pro-Palestinian protests at home, arrested activists, and banned the use of the Palestinian flag.

It added: “At the same time, Germany has continued to champion freedom of expression and democracy, while criticizing countries of the Global South that are claimed to be curtailing these values.”

According to the report, Germany continued supplying Israel with weapons even after the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Israeli leaders.

Middle East Monitor further reported: “On November 17, reports indicated that Germany would resume re-exporting its weapons, justifying the move by citing the declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza on October 10—a ceasefire the report described as one that Israel violated.”

The report also pointed out that Amnesty International described Germany’s decision to lift the partial suspension on arms shipments as “reckless and unlawful, sending a completely wrong message to Israel”—a condemnation that was ignored.

The Middle East Monitor report concluded that the West plays the role of “both judge and executioner at the same time” and “a self-appointed defender of human rights.” It called on countries of the Global South to recognize that “the West’s orchestrated contradictions are deliberately designed to perpetuate the unjust relationship between Western powers and the rest of us for as long as possible.”