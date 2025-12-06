“UNRWA: Our teams continue serving 935,000 Palestinian refugees in occupied West Bank”

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Saturday that it continues to serve nearly one million Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank.

In a post on the “X”, UNRWA said it is operating in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, despite laws targeting the agency.

It added that more than 32,000 Palestinians have been forcibly displaced from three refugee camps in the occupied West Bank, and that UNRWA continues to serve 935,000 Palestinian refugees there.

The agency stressed that UNRWA is the largest humanitarian and development actor in the Palestinian territories, and must be enabled to carry out its humanitarian obligations.