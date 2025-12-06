Al-Farji, Governor of Al-Mahrah: Saudi and UAE Moves in Al-Mahrah and Hadramawt Are Dangerous Plan to Prepare Ground for Dividing Country

Governor of Al-Mahrah, Al-Qutabi Al-Farji, affirmed that the movements by Saudi Arabia and the UAE in Al-Mahrah and Hadramawt represent a dangerous plan orchestrated by the US-Israeli enemy to prepare the ground for dividing and fragmenting Yemen and looting its resources.

Al-Farji told the Yemen News Agency (SABA) that the actions of the so-called “Southern Transitional Council” and militias affiliated with the Saudi-Emirati aggression coalition in Al-Mahrah and Hadramawt aim to control the two governorates, tighten the grip on their residents, and impose an external agenda.

He pointed out that the Saudi collusion with the activities of UAE-backed actors in the occupied governorates reveals a joint agreement to implement foreign agendas aimed at fragmenting Yemen and turning its regions into conflict zones, as part of a clear and explicit division project targeting the occupied governorates, particularly Hadramawt and Al-Mahrah.

Al-Farji added that the conflicts in these occupied governorates, backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE with British and US support, constitute a form of occupation. He emphasized that all criminal and reckless practices by the Saudi-Emirati occupiers, their tools, and mercenaries fuel public anger and resentment over the conditions in these areas.

The governor stressed that these practices will strengthen the determination of Al-Mahrah’s people, and the occupied governorates in general, to confront the occupation in all its forms, recalling the struggle of their ancestors in resisting and expelling occupiers from the homeland.

Al-Farji noted that the people of Al-Mahrah are now more aware of the ambitions and objectives of the US-Israeli occupation and their tools, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and their hidden intentions to plunder resources and control maritime and land access points in the occupied governorates.

He called on the free people of the occupied governorates, especially the tribes and civil society organizations in Al-Mahrah, to unify efforts to confront the occupiers and thwart their plans, urging cohesion and solidarity to stop the abusive practices of the occupation forces and their tools.

The governor concluded that national unity is the only optimal path to face the threat confronting the country, and that a unified popular stance is an impenetrable barrier against the enemy’s plans and tools, which seek to fragment social fabric and undermine the country’s stability.